Johnny Depp has posted his first TikTok video thanking his 'treasured fans' for their 'unwavering support'.

Depp's first post on the platform features videos of people cheering, holding signs, and waving to him. The actor also included videos of himself writing and performing songs on stage.

The compilation of videos was set to the song Stranger from the Reggae band Love Joys.

In a long caption, Depp thanked his fans for sticking beside him saying: "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

The video racked up over two million likes in the first few hours. The high engagement comes only one day after Depp made a TikTok account.

"You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," Depp continued in the caption.

Throughout the defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, people took to TikTok to make memes and show their support for either actor.

The social media app became a popular medium for people to share their input on the trial and garner views.

Companies like Duolingo and Milani Cosmetics used media buzz surrounding the trial to create content. Former N'SYNC member Lance Bass made, then deleted a video inserting his opinion. The creator of Phineas & Ferb dubbed a video of a psychiatrist testifying.

Other people used TikTok to dissect the behavior of Depp or Heard throughout the trial.

The actor previously thanked fans in an Instagram post following the trial.

