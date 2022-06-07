Johnny Depp officially joined TikTok on Monday (June 6), less than a week after winning his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Since joining the video platform, the 58-year-old actor has already amassed 2.8m followers but has not posted anything on his profile as of yet.

The bio on his verified profile reads "Occasional Thespian," the same as his other social media profiles.

Throughout the defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, Depp gained popularity on TikTok as fans of the Pirates of The Caribbean star posted edits of the court proceedings while the "#JusticeforJohnnyDepp" hashtag included in these videos has received a staggering 20.2bn views.

On June 1, a jury ruled in Depp's favour that Heard had defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed with the title: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Although Depp is not mentioned by name, Depp sued Heard for $50m as his lawyers argued it falsely inferred he was physically and sexually abusive during his marriage to Heard.

While the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband for $100m where she alleged Depp created a "smear campaign" against her.

As a result of Depp winning the case, the jury awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and five million in punitive damages (though the punitive damages have been reduced to $350,000 due to a cap in the state of Virginia).



Meanwhile, Heard was also awarded $2m in compensatory damages in relation to comments from Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman where he called Heard's abuse allegations a "hoax."

The trial lasted six weeks as the evidence was heard, and the jurors took 13 hours to reach their verdict.



In light of the decision, Depp took to Instagram to describe how "truly humbled" after the jury "gave his life back" and added that "a new chapter has finally begun."

Depp didn't appear in court to hear the verdict in person and instead has been spotted in the UK with musician friend Jeff Beck, where he's had a pint with Sam Fender and spent £50,000 at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham.

