The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial continues to rumble on, and followers are poring over old video footage as more details emerge.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million (£40 million) for insinuating he had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Despite not explicitly naming the actor, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Now, people are looking over footage from seven years ago after he used the word “relatives” to describe his fans.

Dressed up as character Jack Sparrow at an event for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, he said: "I don't have fans," Depp said, "These are all relatives.”

Social media suers have been returning to the footage after a new clip emerged during the trial which showed him waving to fans outside of the courtroom.

After greeting them, he turns to the camera and says: “Relatives, they’re all relatives.”

Johnny Depp Trial: Depp greeted by crowds of supporters he calls 'relatives' as he arrives to court www.youtube.com

People commenting on the resurfaced video pointed out the similarities in his comments, and some also praised the actor for treating them ‘like family’.

A user wrote: “he said it even in front of court the other day before getting in his car.”

“Soooooo……im basically 16th cousin with johnny,” another said.

One added: “He's like: 'I'm adopting you all’.”

It comes after Heard continued to give testimony this week, having previously spoken about the pair's troubled relationship and graphic allegations against Depp.

