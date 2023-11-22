Jordyn Woods denies shading Khloe Kardashian after wearing famous quote

Jordyn Woods shut down rumours that her recent outfit was throwing shade at Khloe Kardashian.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (21 November) she was seen wearing a custom-designed jacket that read "I don’t need your situation".

The quote was taken from the 2019 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith where she addressed cheating allegations between her and Tristan Thompson – while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Woods later returned to social media to clear up any fan rumours that the quoted jacket was aimed at Kardashian.

"There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point," she wrote.

"Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all. @karltowns [her boyfriend] designed the jacket and I love it," she said in a follow-up post.

It comes after Thompson addressed the multiple elephants in the room (aka cheating) with the Kardashian sisters.

Speaking to Kylie Jenner in the latest episode of The Kardashians, he said: "If someone told me, do you think Kylie misses Jordyn? I’d probably say yes. And I feel bad about that. Especially me being the older one. I should have handled it differently. I should have handled it more as the older person. As the wiser [person]."

jordynwoods/Instagram

He went on to acknowledge that Woods was a "big part" of Jenner's life.



"I know how much she meant to your life and your connection. You were two peas in a pod so the fact that I put myself into the situation wasn’t right and wasn’t smart," he continued. "I want to say I am sorry. I feel bad about it. … The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f*****g idiot who was young and stupid, I wanted to say I am sorry again for that."

Jenner accepted his apology before explaining that Woods "needed to grow without me and I needed to grow without her. Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We are good".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.