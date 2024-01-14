Kanye 'Ye' West and Bianca Censori were spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend to celebrate her 29th birthday, with critics turning their attention to one small detail in her outfit.

In a clip shared online, the couple can be seen walking in the Wynn Hotel and Casino. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, was sporting a long-sleeved top, grey trousers and shoes – to everyone's surprise.

Meanwhile, Censori, who was wearing a tiny bikini top and a skirt cover-up, was captured walking through the hotel barefoot.

While it's unclear whether the pair were exiting the hotel's casino or simply passing through from a day at the pool, the footage soon received second looks and critiques from viewers.

One person wrote: "Am I the only one who thinks that it's pretty nasty that she's walking barefoot on that carpet?"



"Never mind the top, barefoot inside a casino? Ewww," another added, while one user reiterated: "Them floors dirty asf."

Meanwhile, another asked: "Why is she allowed to enter public places barefooted? It's unsanitary."





It comes after Ye dedicated a string of Instagram posts to his wife on Saturday (6 January).

In one snap showing just her face, he called Censori "the most amazing step mom to our children," before adding: "I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me (sic)."

In the same post, he gushed about her IQ level and Masters in architecture.

Another upload showed a wholesome snap of Censori with the caption: "I miss you when I wake up before you."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.