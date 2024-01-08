Kanye West gushes over 'amazing step-mom' Bianca Censori’s IQ in birthday post

Kanye 'Ye' West fans are giving the rapper "kudos" for his recent Instagram post celebrating Bianca Censori's birthday.

On Saturday (6 January), Ye turned to the platform to honour "the most amazing step mom to our children" in a gushing post, acknowledging her intelligence and talent.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me (sic)," the 46-year-old gushed with no comma in sight.

He went on to call her "the most amazing step mom to our children," before adding: "I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me (sic)."

The comments were soon flooded by fans, with one saying the Masters and IQ "is the real flex and bragging point."

Another complimented Ye's "energy" on that specific upload, with another reiterating: "Wow, this is a lovely post."

Meanwhile, a third added: "This post is so normal, I thought it was someone else's page. Kudos Kanye."





To celebrate the Yeezy architect's 29th birthday, Ye went on to share another snap with the caption: "I miss you when I wake up before you".

A third post showed a photo of the pair in Italy last summer, with Censori's infamous pillow accessory.

"Yall know who ran the summer," he penned.





Kanye West/Instragram





For the blissfully unaware, the couple dominated headlines in summer for Censori's daring outfits on the streets of Italy.

Some of the photos showed Censori in a sheer, nude bra and leggings with a purple pillow covering her chest. West sported an all-black outfit with no shoes.

The outfit even caught the attention of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne who dressed up as the couple for Halloween.

