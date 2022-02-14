All eyes were on the Super Bowl on Sunday, yet people have been tweeting all day about another topic: Kanye West.

The "All of the Lights" singer has been extremely active on Instagram since Saturday night and he's been using the social media app the way Twitter was intended - throwing shade at everyone from Hillary Clinton to Machine Gun Kelly to Kid Cudi.

And it's all because he's struggling to come to terms with the fact that his ex-wife is dating Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has remained relatively silent about her new romance with Davidson and has done her best to not engage with West's drama publicly for the sake of their four children, but West's IG posts are only creating further chaos for Hollywood's celebs.

It began when he took to Instagram to inform his followers that his longtime friend and musical partner, Kid Cudi would not be appearing on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

On a lined piece of paper, West wrote: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now."

In case you need a lesson is speaking Kanye, the “you know who” that Kanye is referring to is Davidson, who has been friends with Kid Cudi for years.

His posts only got bolder as the night went on. With one particular image showing a photoshopped edited snap of Marvel's Civil War poster.

On one side is West, alongside Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future. Across from the team Kanye's claimed is Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Eilish, and Taylor Swift. West's caption read, “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

But West wasn't done yet.

Since West's many posts were so absurd, many people online began half-speculating, half-hoping that West had been hacked—to which he made abundantly clear in one post that he was not.

"My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will be taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after @chethinks I'll double whatever they paying you just so you don't have to look at that pawn ever again big love," he wrote in the caption in all caps.

In the photo, West can be seen holding a notepad that reads "My account is not hacked," alongside the date—as a person who has been kidnapped would do.

As the internet does when given the opportunity, the singer holding a notepad was the perfect way to birth a new meme that involves having West say whatever they want.