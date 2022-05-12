Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian's outfit she wore at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards to something Marge Simpson would wear.



In the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim is talking with her older sister Kourtney and shares that she reached the point in her marriage with Kanye where she would ask him his opinion on her outfits regularly. She added that she would often have anxiety if he didn’t approve.

"I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything down to what I wear," she said. "Even now I’m having panic attacks like, 'What do I wear?'

She shared that Kanye helped her plan her outfits for SNL, but went on to pick her own outfit.

"In New York, he styled me all for SNL. Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims and I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'" Kim explained.

“Were you nervous?” Kourtney interjected, with Kim responding, “So nervous. Oh and then he called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

The mother of four also touched upon West’s refusal to sign their divorce papers at the time. She told Kourtney, “I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not going to sign them.'”

She added during the confessional, “I’m always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened just because he’s not here doing the show. Also, if I do something on a reality show, then its how dare she talk about it and then he can do it in a song and thats so creative and expressive. It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways and one is respected and one’s not.”

