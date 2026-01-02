Ah, January, we meet again.

We're entering the month where everyone goes into temporary hibernation while setting unrealistic goals for major lifestyle changes - only to re-emerge as their former selves by February.

But the last couple of years, new approaches to the start-of-year reset have emerged, forcing us to incorporate sustainable tweaks to our everyday that genuinely have the power to change our mindsets over time.

One you may have seen popping up online is 75 Hard, a 75-day challenge dedicated to making major changes to core elements of your life - from water consumption, to diet, exercise, and hobbies.

It's gruelling too, with no alcohol or cheat meals, two 45-minute workouts per day (one must be outdoors), one gallon of water each day, and reading 10 pages of a book among the list of rules.

But, those who have managed to persevere (for perspective, if you were starting on 1 January, you'd complete the challenge on 16 March), they've documented major mental and physical overhauls that frankly, are enough to convince us that maybe we should try it.

Following 75 Hard came 75 Soft, a far more flexible version of the original trend, which encompassed social drinking rather than a complete ban, eating well, three litres of water per day and 10 pages of a book with 45 minutes of daily exercise (allowing one recovery day per week).

However, the jump between the two is stark, which has allowed for a new contender to emerge 2026: 75 Medium.

A blend of the two challenges means you'll still feel and potentially see the benefit of 75 Hard, but still have some of the flexibility of 75 Soft. Quite literally a happy medium, if you will.

@elizabeth_obuks My mood for 2026! Starting January with intention not pressure 💕 #75medium #2026goals #glowupjourney #lockin #consistency

What's more, you're more likely to stick to something that doesn't feel like a chore.

75 Medium rules

Work out for 45 minutes each day (indoor or outdoor)

Stick to a diet of your choice 90 per cent of the time, avoid alcohol

Drink half your body weight in ounces of water - someone who weighed 70kg would need 1.2L of water per day (half of 70kg is 35kg converted into ounces)

Focus on personal development and take 10 minutes per day to read or listen to something inspirational

Meditate for 5-10 minutes per day to encourage mindfulness

@daisyrich00 75 Medium rules that I will be implementing from January - March 2025🍳🥑🏋️‍♀️ I understand that challenges like this can be triggering for people to watch. If this is something that doesn’t align with you, please feel free to unfollow or block this upcoming content. I am sharing it this year because this will be part of my daily life. I will not be sharing before and after photos or weight changes during the process, or anything associated with weight loss. However I may include pictures or videos surrounding the healing of my abdominal muscles and potentially 1 before & after video at the end of the challenge. Please look after yourself during this time. My normal content will also be filtered inbetween these posts. Happy New Year♥️

Of course, the rules can be tailored to suit you, because with any 75 challenge, the long-term goal is to feel good and see improvement in important areas of your life. You want this to fit into your existing life, not be your life entirely.

One social media user outlined that they'd be avoiding sweet treats and committing to 8,000 steps per day, while another vowed to switch to a whole food-only diet six days a week, and ditching caffeine.

Others suggested cutting out fizzy drinks, or switching post-dinner desserts for protein-based snacks.

"It was the best thing I ever did last year", one person noted.

With 75 Hard a little too all-or-nothing for many people, it's easy to see why its friendlier younger sister is gaining traction.

If you're looking for a way to upgrade your life without the unnecessary pressure, this could be it. See you in March.

