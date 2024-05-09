Khloe Kardashian took '3 DNA tests' as 'son looks just like her brother Rob'

Khloe Kardashian confessed to taking three DNA tests for her son Tatum after admitting he looked just like her brother Rob Kardashian.

The Good American founder and Tristan Thompson had Tatum by surrogacy and was stunned to see the striking similarities to her brother, as well as her late father.

During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast with Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, Kardashian said she took three DNA tests as Tatum could jokingly "be [Rob's] son."

"My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favourite people," she said. "My son is a year and a half, and he’s sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, crazy sense of humour. There’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I’m like, this is so freaking weird."

Kardashian continued: "Because he was an IVF baby, or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?' I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended."

"In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."





Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian candidly opened up about her struggles with surrogacy, saying she felt "really detached" and was "in denial" the process was happening.

When she received the call to say Tatum was going to be born in the next 24 hours, she explained how it threw her off guard seeing as he wasn't due for "another week or two."

"This was my last weekend with my daughter True, in my head. I just needed the weekend," she said. "And so I go, 'No, we can’t do this.' And [Dr. A’s] like, 'No, there’s no fluid in the sac. We need to do this.' And I go, \I’m having a weekend. I’m having a weekend with True.'"

"I started hysterically crying because it wasn’t even about the weekend, it was about now this is real – she goes, 'I’ll deliver the baby. I’ll take the baby and you let me know when you’re ready to pick him up.'"



She continued: "I was like, 'What? Who does this? Who even offers that?' And she did. And I remember I was like to myself, 'Khloe, snap out of it. This is life. We got to do this.'"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.