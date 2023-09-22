Kim Kardashian has been flooded with praise following her acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Earlier this year, when it was announced that the reality star would be joining the cast, some trolls were quick to turn to social media with harsh remarks and plans to stop watching the show.

However, since the first episode aired on 20 September, the tunes have soon changed and diverted to how good her acting skills actually are.

Kardashian plays publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the series, who is the best friend of Emma Roberts, who portrays Anna Victoria Alcott, a teen star turned A-list actress.

"Kim is dead set on proving everybody wrong," one person wrote, while another added: "One thing about Kim …underestimate her and you’re done."

"I actually love Kim’s acting here. It’s amazing," a third penned, while one TikTok user expressed how they "want to see Kim in more TV shows/movies."

"Kimmieeee whatttt?!? YOU ARE AN ACTRESS GIRL! Fabulous," another commented.

Speaking about American Horror Story, showrunner Ryan Murphy said Kardashian's role was specifically designed for her.

[Halley Feiffer] has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

The SKIMS founder went on to say: "Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself – then you just kind of release and have fun."

