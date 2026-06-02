Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have gone Instagram official three months after first being linked.

The American reality star and businesswoman, 45, and British racing driver, 41, were first spotted at a hotel in the Cotswolds together in February.

Since then, they have attended the Super Bowl together, taken a trip to Japan and been snapped at Coachella.

Here is a timeline of their relationship to date.

September 2024

Kardashian and Hamilton are photographed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards alongside their partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

February 2026

The pair are first reported to be dating after they are spotted at the luxury Cotswold hotel, Estelle Manor. That same month they are seen together in Paris too.

February 2026

The duo also attended the 2026 Super Bowl, where they were filmed chatting in the stands.

March 2026

Footage shared by fans on social media showed Kardashian and Hamilton in Tokyo, Japan, together.

April 2026

Kardashian appeared in Hamilton’s Instagram post wrapping up his time in Tokyo, which marked the first time she had featured on his page. While he drove a Ferrari through the city, she was in the passenger seat and exclaimed in the clip: “That’s insane.”

April 2026

The pair were photographed at Coachella together during Justin Bieber’s headline set, moving through the crowd as she held his arm.

April 2026

The same month Kardashian and Hamilton were then photographed kissing and hugging while on a beach day in Malibu.

June 2026

Kardashian posts a photo and video with Hamilton on her Instagram, which shows them on a bike ride in New York.