Trump is explaining words and suggesting Democrats invented 'affordability' again

Donald Trump is back explaining words again and suggesting again the Democrats invented the word “affordability”.

On Wednesday (15 July), US president Trump addressed the Defense and Innovation Summit in Carlisle, Pennsylvania at the US Army War College, but much of his time was spent not talking about defence issues, even as the Iran war he started rages on.

As we have seen time and time before, Trump began rambling, suggesting that “affordability” is a term made up by the Democrats – a claim that is patently false.

“I had my first news conference the day after I took office and they said ‘affordability, affordability’, they go. That’s a fake word that they use. They caused the affordability problem. It’s called ‘high prices’. They came up with this word,” Trump suggested.

It comes as 95 per cent of Americans believe the US is currently suffering an affordability crisis, according to a recent survey , thanks to rising cost of groceries and fuel largely caused by Trump’s Iran war.

Trump continued, pivoting to ramble about a childish nickname he believes he made up for the Democrats.

“They’re good at coming up with words, but we came up with a good word too. They’re Dumocrats. Dumb. You take the ‘B’ out. Most people don’t know that dumb has a ‘B’, but the ‘U’ replaces the ‘E’ and you have a Dumocrat.”

“Trump doesn't care that Americans are struggling to pay their bills. Run this as an ad, Democrats!” someone argued.

Another wrote: “He thinks he's so clever when he makes up juvenile insults. We have a third grader as president.”

Someone else said: “He thinks ‘affordability’ is a made up word. And thinks most people didn’t know there was a b in dumb… I suggest he’s the only one who didn’t know both.”

“Nobel Prize for Literature next!” another mocked.

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