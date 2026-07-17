The Odyssey is out in cinemas - 12 biggest memes and reactions

Today marks one of the big film releases of 2026, as Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey is now out in cinemas.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has adapted the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, recalling Odysseus's (King of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

In the new adaptation, there are plenty of famous faces as the star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus.

L-R) Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Zendaya attend the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, plus Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, and Bill Irwin.

It's fair to say there have been much anticipation around this film's release, so much so that when select tickets at IMAX 70mm screens were put on sale a year in advance of the release, they quickly sold out.

As people are heading to the cinema on the first day of The Odyssey's release, the film has inspired a lot of memes and reaction - here are some of the best ones.

One person said, "How am I supposed to watch not knowing that Agamemnon helmet-mogs Odysseus only in IMAX?"









"Sneaking into The Odyssey with 28 of my friends by cramming into a giant wooden horse and leaving it outside an IMAX with a note saying it’s a gift," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "You get the last available front row seat to [The] Odyssey in IMAX."





A fourth person noted how The Odyssey can be added to the "Matt Damon trying to get back home" genre.





"Driving 2.5 hours to go see The Odyssey in IMAX and in the spirit of the film I will be getting lost on my way back," a fifth respond noted.





Someone else reacted, "Seeing The Odyssey in Dolby because I need reclining seats."









"Well my phone is showing it to me rn so now what."

"The third act of The Odyssey being like snorting 30 lines of narrative payoff cocaine."





"This scene alone…THE ACADEMY WILL BE GAGGED!!!!"









"Agamemnon’s aura was off the charts in this movie #TheOdyssey."

Others have hilariously been sharing stills of the film on various devices and joking that it is the way director Christopher Nolan intended for the film to be watched.

"As Nolan intended it, he's such a visionary," with an image of smart fridge freezer appearing to show the film on screen.





"GONNA WATCH THE ODYSSEY AS NOLAN INTENDED," with an old Nokia phone.





The Odyssey is out in cinemas now.



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