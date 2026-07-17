Following The Odyssey getting rave reviews from critics, Tom Holland (no, not the actor) has something to say to those criticising the film before they had seen it.



At the time of writing, the Christopher Nolan film adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer has a 96 per cent critics score on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes

It includes a big A-list cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, and more which tells the story of Odysseus's decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

The author and host of 'The Rest is History' podcast, took to Twitter/X and wrote "Wondering if those who have spent months lambasting a film they haven’t seen will now, confronted by 5 star reviews for The Odyssey, reconsider their boycott, or whether they will dismiss the positive reviews as evidence of a woke conspiracy to overthrow Western civilisation?"

It's not the first time Holland has called the naysayers out, as he previously posted on the platform when positive initial reactions were reported.

"More praise for The Odyssey from people who - shockingly - have actually waited to see it before giving their opinion," Holland wrote at the time.

This soon caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk who had been been vocal in his criticism of the film, particularly with the casting choice of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

"Tom Holland is such a cuck," Musk wrote in response to Holland's post, although this didn't deter Holland as he doubled down on his stance.

"Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss," he wrote.

The Odyssey is out now in cinemas.



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