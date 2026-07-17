EA Sports FC 27 cover stars 'revealed' - one will surprise you

It's claimed the cover stars for the expected upcoming EA Sports FC 27 have been 'revealed' on social media.

FC 26 saw England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham star on the cover for the second consecutive year, this time alongside Germany and Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala.



While FC 27 has not yet been officially announced at the time of writing, EA Sports usually shares information about its upcoming annual football video game around mid-July, so it's expected there will be an announcement about FC 27 soon.

EA usually releases its football game on the final Friday of September, meaning this year's FC is likely to release on 25 September. There's usually a week of Early Access for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition too.

And X / Twitter user @DetectiveFUT, who regularly posts about FC leaks on social media, has shared claims about who could be on different editions of the expected upcoming FC 27.

The user posted: "Based on the information I have, the possibilities are: standard [edition], Bellingham and [Ousmane] Dembele [of France and PSG] OR a Real Madrid player and Barcelona player."

But it's the Ultimate Edition cover star that might surprise some people.

"Ultimate Edition: Cristiano Ronaldo," @DetectiveFUT posted. "Not 100 per cent confirmed. Things could still change."

Ronaldo last appeared as a cover star on FIFA 19. He was also the cover star for FIFA 18 too.

If that's the case, it seems there might be some influence from certain investors on that, since EA was acquired by an investor consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake and Affinity Partners in a $55bn deal that was finalised in September 2025...

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