The Kardashians are back with a brand new show follwing the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ties on E! after 14 years – and they certainly won't fall short for content.

In their short time off-screens, they've had Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's drama-filled separation with new love interest Pete Davidson stepping in; Kylie Jenner welcoming her second child, Wolf, into their lives following Travis Scott's horrific Astroworld concert; Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal and speculation there's a Kardashian who's currently pregnant, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.

And how could we forget Kourtney Kardashian's October engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

You know, typical family drama.

Hulu shared the new trailer on Instagram, writing: "can you believe? #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America."

In the hotly anticipated trailer, POOSH founder Kourtney announced she was getting married to Barker. Momager Kris looked ecstatic, with the news bringing a tear to her eye.

"This makes me so happy," Kris sobs.





Kim then seized the opportunity to poke fun at her own experience(s), saying: "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it's happened like a few times."



The reality star separated from Kanye West in 2021 after eight years of marriage. The pair have four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Before tying the knot to the DONDA rapper, Kim married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011. Soon their marriage would make headlines after the reality star filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The SKIMS founder's earliest marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19-years-old. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim confessed to getting married "while on ecstasy."

Three years down the line, Thomas filed for divorce in 2003.

The family's new reality series, The Kardashians, hits screens on April 14.

