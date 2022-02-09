Despite relentlessly dragging her on Instagram over the last week, Kanye West has made yet another public plea to be reunited with Kim Kardashian and his kids.

West, who changed his name to 'Ye', has been hot and cold when it comes to what he says about his ex-wife. Whereas one minute he might slam her by saying she tried to "kidnap" their four kids; Saint, Chicago, Psalm, and North, in another he's begging God to bring his family "back together."

In a new post on Instagram, West shared a photo collage he created of Kardashian and their children as photographed in the new issue of Vogue.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” Ye wrote alongside the Carlijn Jacobs-shot images.

"No disrespect because we love you but Y’all need to handle things in private," one person commented on West's post.

Another said, "Bruh u destroyed her yesterday she ain’t coming back."

"Leave that woman alone, you can’t disrespect her then beg for her to return. It doesn’t work like that. Focus on bettering yourself for your kids, maybe stop running around with random women too. Go watch Cocomelon with your kids," said another.

"One minute you’re ripping her to shreds and the next you want her back. PICK A LANE YE 😭," read one comment.

Being that the Skims founder's new Vogue cover story is titled “‘I’ve Chosen Myself’: Inside Kim Kardashian’s New World," a romantic reunion doesn't seem likely, nor in Kardashian's interest.

In the article she discusses her divorce from West, prioritizing her children, and talks about co-parenting.

Speaking to Vogue, she shared that's she's making her happiness a priority after partaking in “what made other people happy” for a long time.

"“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said in the lengthy interview. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

While West has made it clear he wishes to “bring our family back together,” he’s currently in a relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. Kim, meanwhile, is dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who recently referred to her as his girlfriend for the first time

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.