Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Instagram.
On Sunday (February 6), the 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul shared the new arrival with a black and white photograph of her newborn's hand. The snap was captioned with a blue heart and the date of birth "2/2/22", indicating she gave birth to a baby boy.
The baby, whose name is yet to be revealed, arrived the day after celebrating elder daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday.
The Kardashian clan led the celebratory messages with Kim Kardashian, 41, and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, leaving brief emoji-filled comments.
Eldest sister Kourtney said, "Mommy of two life", with a heart and two praying hands, while Kim and Khloe left blue hearts and an angel emoji.
Mum Kris Jenner added: "Angel pie".
Many more celebrity friends flocked to the post to congratulate the reality star, including Hailey Bieber, Normani and Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott.
The love also poured out onto Twitter too, where fans celebrated the new arrival in the most Twitter way possible.
Kylie having baby #2 on 2/2/22 is def topping Kris Jenner\u2019s list of career accomplishments— CHRIS KLEMENS (@CHRIS KLEMENS) 1644193751
Kylie and kris jenner after successfully keeping the baby in till 2/2/22pic.twitter.com/RRbMNNpLAM— \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd5e\u2602\ufe0f (@\ud835\udd38\ud835\udd5e\u2602\ufe0f) 1644193252
Kris Jenner getting ready to tell Kylie to announce the baby has been born so it distracts us from Kanyepic.twitter.com/lHO52wyX8c— Cherise \u2077 \ud83d\udda4\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3 (@Cherise \u2077 \ud83d\udda4\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3) 1644194837
kris jenner uploading kylies baby announcement so that everyone forgets about the kimye dramapic.twitter.com/jyyU9XaiCd— sophie (@sophie) 1644194187
Kris Jenner in the family group chat trying to distract from Kanye:\n\nKylie announce the birth right nowpic.twitter.com/6PVl0u24ph— zoemac.eth (@zoemac.eth) 1644193896
kylie jenner gave birth on 2/2/2022pic.twitter.com/ujiOxGVoWl— \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd5e\u2602\ufe0f (@\ud835\udd38\ud835\udd5e\u2602\ufe0f) 1644193182
stormi webster realizing she\u2019s gonna have a shared birthday party for the rest of her life now that kylie jenner and travis scott\u2019s new baby was born february 2nd, one day after stormi\u2019s bday february 1st pic.twitter.com/bXzkjzOiwr— talia (@talia) 1644194102
Kris threatening the hospital if Kylie isn\u2019t induced on 2/2/22pic.twitter.com/znK2wK4Qb5— mia x (@mia x) 1644194414
Jenner kept her first pregnancy with Stormi private and didn't reveal the news until she had given birth in February 2018.
In a heartwarming Instagram tribute, she showed a positive pregnancy test, along with her and Scott attending ultrasound appointments together.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder could very well share more details of her pregnancy on their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. "Glamour, power, fame" and "family" were used to describe the latest series, which follows 20 seasons of their famed E! series, KUWTK.
