Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Instagram.

On Sunday (February 6), the 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul shared the new arrival with a black and white photograph of her newborn's hand. The snap was captioned with a blue heart and the date of birth "2/2/22", indicating she gave birth to a baby boy.

The baby, whose name is yet to be revealed, arrived the day after celebrating elder daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday.

The Kardashian clan led the celebratory messages with Kim Kardashian, 41, and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, leaving brief emoji-filled comments.

Eldest sister Kourtney said, "Mommy of two life", with a heart and two praying hands, while Kim and Khloe left blue hearts and an angel emoji.

Mum Kris Jenner added: "Angel pie".

Many more celebrity friends flocked to the post to congratulate the reality star, including Hailey Bieber, Normani and Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott.

Jenner kept her first pregnancy with Stormi private and didn't reveal the news until she had given birth in February 2018.

In a heartwarming Instagram tribute, she showed a positive pregnancy test, along with her and Scott attending ultrasound appointments together.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder could very well share more details of her pregnancy on their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. "Glamour, power, fame" and "family" were used to describe the latest series, which follows 20 seasons of their famed E! series, KUWTK.

