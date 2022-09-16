Kim Kardashian revealed the interesting item her daughter North West will receive from Kris Jenner when she dies - and it's a very one of a kind Chanel bag.

On Thursday (15 September), Kardashian made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians season two next week.

In the conversation, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder recalled how the moment the bag got into Jenner's possession after shooting her first "high-stakes photoshoot" with the late Chanel creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

During that time, Kardashian was eight months pregnant with North, 9, her first child with ex-husband Kanye West.

She told Corden that she was excited about the shoot because she heard that Lagerfeld gives people "a bag on set if it's your first photo shoot with him."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But, things took a turn when Kardashian's mom arrived "decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel" and won the heart of the creative director.

"It was like the craziest Chanel scene I've ever witnessed," she told Corden.

Kardashian said Lagerfeld fell "in love" with Jenner and barely paid her any mind.

And at the end of the shoot, Lagerfeld brought out a "big Lego" and "one-of-a-kind" clutch that Kardashian said looked like a crystal.

"Just a runway piece that didn't even go into production. It was black and white. Black crystals, and I'm literally like, 'This is the moment. He's going to give me the bag,'" she said.

Kardashian then said he mentioned he had a "present" and it was "amazing to know you" before he walked over and gave Jenner the bag.

"He says the whole story, 'I have this present for you. It's been so amazing getting to know you.' Then he goes over me and hands it to my mom."

Kardashian recalled that she started "hysterically crying" and called her cousin Cici Bussey.

"I'm like, 'This b**** took my f****** bag.'"

Kardashian said she planned to give the bag to North and display it in her room.

Now, Jenner has a provision in her will that states when she dies, North will acquire the bag.

Although the special edition bag wasn't manufactured for sale, the coloured version of the clutch, which was all the rave with celebrities in 2013, cost around $6,109, the Mirrorand the Daily Mail reported.

North appears to have an interest in fashion, and Kardashian has said that her daughter has judged her style in the past.

Speaking to People in March, Kardashian opened up about North's critiques at Vogue's Forces of Fashion, noting that the little fashionista is "very opinionated" when it comes to her outfits.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black," Kardashian said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

