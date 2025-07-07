Trump denies Weather Service cuts affected flood warnings in Texas

President Donald Trump has denied Weather Service cuts led to deaths of 82 people in Texas and flash floods continue across the state.

Flash floods struck on Friday (July 4) after torrential rain along the Guadalupe River destroyed homes and swept away vehicles.

The Trump administration recently cut 600 jobs from the National Weather Service agency, and experts warned at the time this would have a drastic impact on its ability to predict forecasts.

State officials accused the NWS of failing to provide accurate forecasts ahead of Friday's floods, but the agency insists it did all it could.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings