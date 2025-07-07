Woman shares creepy Hinge exchange after match guesses her exact address

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a creepy dating app encounter, where a Hinge match allegedly sent her the exact coordinates to her home address.

Ann, who posts under the handle @anniepoo024, shared the unsettling experience in a video that has since amassed a staggering 4.3 million views.

In the now-viral clip, Ann explains that one of her Hinge prompts invites matches to name a time and date for their first date. Seemingly playful at first, one man replied with "9:30pm" — and a series of coordinates.

Initially brushing off the location details as random, Ann said she later looked into them, only to discover they led precisely to her apartment.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to blow up with speculation, concern, and personal stories.

"Praying he lives in the same apartment as you and was genuinely shooting his shot," one hopeful person said.

Another shocked viewer shared: "This is actually insane. I went on a FIRST date tonight and this man pulled up every address I’ve ever lived at while I sat across from the table from him.. WHAT?! We are not safe."

@anniepoo024 I just don’t understand what is happened





A third suggested a more innocent explanation: "The only acceptable answer is that he lives in the same building and was trying to send you the co-ords to his place."

Meanwhile, one user speculated how the man could have found her location so accurately: "If you sent him a selfie, he can download and get the metadata from it with the exact time and location you took it."

In a follow-up video, Ann reassured concerned viewers that no one had turned up at her flat. She also confirmed she had reported the man three times to Hinge and also has a camera installed outside.

Indy100 has reached out to Hinge for comment

This article was originally published on 4 July 2025

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.