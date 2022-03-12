Kim Kardashian doesn’t do boring when it comes to the red carpet.

Over the years, the reality star and businesswoman has rocked some of the most memorable looks in showbiz history, and she’s always willing to take risks (and work her ass off, we're sure) to achieve something special.

And as a result, some of her outfits have been pretty out there.

Whether it’s covering herself in yellow tape, to all-body looks unlike anything we’ve seen before, she’s always going the extra mile to make a statement.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

These are Kim Kardashian’s wildest outfits of all time.

The Balenciaga tape dress

Kim Kardashian turned heads and set tongues wagging online with a tight bodysuit, high-heeled boots, and a completed handbag covered in Balenciaga's logo made to look like bright yellow hazard tape for their Paris Winter 2022 fashion show.

Incredible? Yes. Practical? Not exactly, as the video of her walking the runway showed.

It’s the most out-there look we’ve seen in some time, and it’s even inspired people to give the outfit a go out in the wild – albeit with very mixed results.

Someone appeared to emulate a similar ensemble to the reality TV star and mogul on the New York City subway recently.

In a video uploaded by the popular Instagram page SubwayCreatures, a woman (identified as NY-based comedian Robyn Schall) can be seen struggling but managing to get off the subway dressed in yellow "caution" tape wrapped around her whole body and purse.

The bright pink jumpsuit on SNL









Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live back in October was significant for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it’s reportedly the first time that she got to properly know her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson and even shared an on-screen kiss during a sketch.

It also saw her wear one of her boldest looks yet during the opening monologue, delivering a set of self-deprecating jokes while wearing the brightest of pink, crushed velvet, turtleneck jumpsuits.

The full-body Met gala outfit

One of the most memorable red carpet looks of recent times Getty Images

Jaws dropped back in 2021 when Kim Kardashian took to the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-body Balenciaga ensemble.

Kim wore a black gown along with a mask that covered her entire face, and the internet quickly went to town on the look – saying it resembled a dementor from the Harry Potter films.

Others suggested it was a nod to Kanye West’s new album Donda. Whatever it was, we think this is one of the most striking red carpet looks we’ve ever seen.

The Met Gala ‘wet’ look

Kim turned heads at the Met Gala in 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim embraced the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme at the Met Gala back in 2019, dressing as a dripping wet version of herself.

The outfit was designed by Thierry Mugler - who came out of retirement 16 years after his last collection to design the latex gown, which took a total of eight months to complete.



The droplets look was actually achieved by attaching crystals and it was inspired by her Vogue front cover from that year.

“[Mugler] envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet.

The chainmail bikini dress



Kim showed off the unique look in 2018 Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s figure has become a pop culture icon all of its own over the years, and designer Alexander Wang sent her an incredible chainmail dress featuring an image of Kim in a bikini to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Back in 2020, she was sent a crystal chainmail mini dress printed with an image of herself in a bikini, and she was smitten with it.

Kim shared a picture of the unique look on her Instagram stories, writing: 'I can't believe @alexanderwangny took a pic of my body and printed it on this chain mail!!!'

“Oh my god, I just walked in. Look at what Alex sent me. Look at this f***ing dress. Are you dying? It's all crystal, you guys. I'm so excited to wear this,” she said in the video at the time.

The Victoria's Secret wings

Halloween costumes are a big deal in Hollywood – you only have to look at Heidi Klum’s Instagram feed down the years to see that – and the Kardashian sisters went all out for their boldest look back in 2018.

Kim dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside her sisters, revealing to her Instagram followers that the wings were actually real outfits worn by the angels – including her sister Kendall Jenner.

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true!” she said, showing off the incredible look.

“Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.