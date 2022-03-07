Kim Kardashian gets wrapped in layers of tape for Balenciaga show

Kim Kardashian has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready for Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show - where she's wrapped neck-to-toe in layers of caution-style tape.

41-year-old Kim added that she'd even "kept the look”, stating that she had her assistants cut it off her so that it was still in wearable condition “for the archive”.

New York Times Fashion Editor, Vanessa Friedman, added, "She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks."

