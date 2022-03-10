Kim Kardashian has been subjected to her own Molly Mae-style backlash, after people ran to social media to take issue with her latest comments on work ethic.

The reality star gave an interview telling women to “get your f**king ass up and work", moaning that “no-one wants to work these days”.

The quotes were given in an chat with Variety on International Women’s Day, with Kim saying: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

People online quickly pointed out their similarity to Molly Mae’s comments which attracted the ire of the internet.

The former Love Island star was widely criticised for remarks she made in a December episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, in which she said everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve success.

Now, Kim seems to have sparked a similar reaction on social media.

“Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Women's Day has to be the biggest joke of the year,” one wrote.

Another disgruntled user said: “Someone like Kim Kardashian has never actually worked because the actual working class depend on the work they do to survive not as a fun side hustle or 'chasing their passions'. People are over worked and are seeing nothing from it.”

One more added: “Molly Mae was tone deaf but she’s also 22 and an idiot. Kim Kardashian is a whole ass 41 year old woman who still thinks her “hard work” has made her rich.”

Finally, another said: "Who else thinks Kim Kardashian should WORK on STFU?"

































Kim wasn’t the only one to speak during the interview, with sister Khloé saying: "My advice for women in business is you just have to do what you're actually passionate about.



“It's not easy, regardless of how it looks. I think people see things, with instant gratification because of social media, that they think it just comes easy to people."

