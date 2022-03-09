Kim Kardashian recently turned heads while wearing a tight bodysuit, high-heeled boots, and a completed handbag covered in Balenciaga's logo made to look like bright yellow hazard tape for their Paris Winter 2022 fashion show.

And now, in the spirit of fashion inspiration, someone appeared to emulate a similar ensemble to the reality TV star and mogul on the New York City subway.

In a video uploaded by the popular Instagram page SubwayCreatures, a woman (identified as NY-based comedian Robyn Schall) can be seen struggling but managing to get off the subway dressed in yellow "caution" tape wrapped around her whole body and purse.

Her shoes weren't covered and appeared to be gray-black sneakers.

"Probably doesn't even have anything to do with @kimkardashian's Fashion Week outfit. Just Tuesday in the subway @subwaycreatures #subwaycreatures (@kimcnaz @robynschallcomic)," the post caption read.

People in the video's comments found this humorous, with many pointing out the future of fashion sense and her struggles in the outfit.

"Say what you want, but she is on-trend, lol," one wrote.

"NYC is living in the future," another added.

"@kimkardashian on her way home from Paris Fashion Week," a third joke while a fourth added: "Hope she didn't drink too many fluids."

Someone else pointed out that many of the subway riders paid her any mind and wrote: "Lmfao, the way no one even acknowledged her is pure NYC."

Even though this may be a newfound fashion trend, Kardashian was also spotted struggling to walk in the outfit herself.

On Monday, Twitter account @mattexbardi shared a video of her seemingly struggling to walk as her bodyguards, and other team members accompanied her. At the same time, a photographer snapped photos of her in motion backstage at the show.

Kardashian has worked closely with the brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia over the past year, sporting the head to toe full- body black outfit for Met Gala 2021 and a hot pink catsuit on her appearance of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

And last month, she also became the new face for the brand as part of its summer 2022 campaign.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.