Kodak Black has waded into the biggest celebrity drama of the year in a strange Instagram live video, telling Jada Pinkett Smith to leave Will Smith for him because she 'deserves him'.

The 24-year-old rapper posted a clip of himself urging Jada to 'come f*** with me' and appearing to criticise her for staying married to her husband.

“That s*** you doing ain't real, bro. You got a n***a who love you,” he said in the clip.

He went on to say that Will had “been with you all the years,' before urging her to 'Come f*** with Kodak.

“That's what you need to do, 'cause you just on some bulls***,” Kodak said. The rapper also said that she didn't “deserve Will Smith”, adding: “You deserve me.”

He also seemed to hit out at Jada's late friend, Tupac Shakur, suggesting that her remembrance of him was a betrayal to her husband.

“Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul,” he said, before saying that “Tupac wasn't all the way cut, wasn't all the way gangster his whole life.”

He added: “So stop playing Will Smith like that. Will Smith a stand-up man with integrity. He knows who he is.”

It’s one of the more unusual takes to emerge since the biggest showbiz talking point of the year, which saw Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.

It was announced that the actor had been banned from The Academy for 10 years for the slap that he gave to Chris Rock at the awards show two weeks ago.

In an open letter, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said that the incident had "overshadowed" the show and branded Smith's actions "unacceptable and harmful behaviour."

They added: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behaviour is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

