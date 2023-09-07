Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery to save her baby’s life.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old, who is pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker’s child, explained she was rushed to hospital where doctors were able to save her unborn baby.

Barker, 47, who is the drummer for rock band Blink 182, “rushed” back from the band’s UK and Ireland tour to be by his wife’s side.

Kardashian wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick and opened up about how going from having three “really easy pregnancies” to having to undergo fetal surgery filled her with a level of “fear” she was unprepared for.

She continued: “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

In the comments, many offered their support to the couple after their frightening experience.

“Sending you and @travisbarker all my bundles of hugs and healing,” one wrote.

Another said: “Love you. So thankful everything is ok.”

