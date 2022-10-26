Lana Rhoades has spoken about her experiences in the porn industry, and claimed that performers are treated like "circus acts".

The former adult film star also described porn as “fake” in a recent interview.

Rhoades was one of the biggest names in adult film before leaving the industry, but she’s been outspoken in her criticism since leaving.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential podcast, the 26-year-old called it "100 percent fake."

"It's like circus acts as a performer, when I was doing it, it was like what face can I make? What sound could I make? What can I do in this movie to make it the best one?"

Rhoades then stated that she “didn’t even like sex”, saying: “I'm pretty much asexual.”

"I never hook up with people, I don't find people attractive and I've always been like that. It's not like there was a change after doing porn,” she added.

The former adult film star then argued that porn should be banned outright.

"I don't think it's [porn] good for anyone, they should make it illegal."

"I wasn't mature enough to realise what actually went into it and very, very quickly I realised this isn't for me," she said, describing her experience of first starring in porn at the age of 19.

Rhoades has been critical of the adult film industry this year. In a May interview with YouTuber Bradley Martyn for the Raw Talk podcast, she addressed how sex work can be damaging and how she's "against" porn after quitting the industry many years ago.

"I just didn't have a great experience [in porn], and I don't think that it's great for other women or even men," she told Martyn.

