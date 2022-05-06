Lana Rhoades said that she is now 'against' porn, after having quit the industry several years ago.

The former adult star reflected upon her career candidly during a podcast appearance earlier this week. This was one of her very first interviews since becoming a mother.

The 25-year-old welcomed her son Milo back in January, and is keeping the identity of the father quiet for now.

During the recent episode of YouTuber Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, Rhoades spoke a bit about how damaging the sex work industry can be.

LANA RHOADES BABY REVEAL, LIVING IN A MOBILE HOME & IM THE FATHER... www.youtube.com

"I just didn’t have a great experience [in porn] and I don’t think that it’s great for other women, or even men," Rhoades said. "I myself am against pornography now from my own experiences," she added.

“There’s different levels to it obviously, it’s mostly hardcore pornography that I have an issue with," she continued.

Despite her position, she maintained that she believes, "everyone can do what they want."

"I just don’t think that they’re making the best decision for themselves going into that," she explained.

Rhoades continued, “I don’t think that having sexual relations with people that you hardly know is good for your mental health or your heart."

Rhoades made the jump away from porn to an influencer after having met someone who showed just how much she could be making outside of the industry.

“I had never shot content with him but he was telling me 'I’m making $15,000 (about £12,000) to do an Instagram post for this YouTube ad', and I was like, 'well I’m getting paid $1,200 (roughly £950) to do this scene, how is this fair?'

“I sort of realised that I was being taken advantage of doing sex work for an amount that people were getting paid way more just to post a picture on Instagram."

