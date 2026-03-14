Conor McGregor has posted a bizarre image of himself on horseback, pledging to defend the United Arab Emirates.

The former UFC fighter also claimed that everyone who attacks the country is a “mortal enemy to the McGregors”.

At least 2,000 people have been killed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Iran has carried out repeated drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent weeks, including Dubai’s airport, hotels, its harbour and residential towers.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence says it has countered over 1,514 drones and 268 ballistic missiles since the war began. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman have also come under attack by Iran.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor wrote: “Anyone who attacks the UAE, and for not one reason at all, is a mortal enemy to the McGregors!”





As the conflict has widened across the Middle East and beyond, Dubai’s air defences have faced down more than 260 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 drones, according to the Ministry of Defence.

As of 10 March, the UAE’s defence system had intercepted more than 90 per cent of all projectiles, but some have nonetheless gone on to strike targets in the country’s most populous city.

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