Liam Gallagher roasts brother Noel for 'blasphemous' Joy Division cover

Liam and Noel Gallagher are at it again and once again it's Liam who is firing the shots at his older brother and his apparently 'blasphemous' cover of a famous Joy Division song.

The older Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra as part of BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room to promote their new album Council Skies.

During the performance he covered the iconic tune 'Love Will Tear Us Apart.'

Now we'll leave judgment of the cover down to you but it's fair to say that Liam wasn't too impressed by Noel's attempt to pay tribute to their fellow Manchester indie music icons.

Writing on Twitter, Liam (with the obligatory swear words) said: "I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for Rkids p**s poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut f**king tut SORRY [sic]."

In case you are wondering here is Noel's cover:



And for comparison's sake, here is the original classic from Joy Division.

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] www.youtube.com





Regardless of what you think of the cover it doesn't look like Oasis are getting back together anytime soon.

