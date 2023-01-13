Lisa Marie Presley's final social media post has left fans devastated

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of iconic singer Elvis Presley, has died aged 54 following a cardiac arrest.

Presley had been rushed to a hospital where she reportedly received CPR before being given further medical treatment.

Presley had been seen in public just days prior to her passing attending the Golden Globe awards in Beverley Hills where she witnessed Austin Butler win the Best Actor in a Drama gong for his portrayal of her father in Baz Lurhmann's acclaimed biopic Elvis.

Her shock death was announced by her 77-year-old mother Priscilla Presley who said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

In the wake of her death, fans began revisiting her social media posts with her last being posted in August 2022 about her late son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020. In the post she shared a first-person op-ed that she wrote for People magazine about Benjamin who was just 27 when he died.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the caption, she wrote: "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."





In the essay, Presley wrote: "Grief is incredibly lonely. Despite people coming in the heat of the moment to be there for you right after the loss takes place, they soon disappear and go on with their own lives and they kind of expect for you to do the same, especially after some time has passed."

She added that she blamed herself "every single day" but that "Death is part of life whether we like it or not."

She also said that she "keeps going for my girls” - Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, both 14.

Revisiting the post fans have been paying tribute to Presley and Benjamin. One wrote: "They are together now. So sad for her daughters and mother."

Another said: "Rest In Peace queen, you are now with the king upstairs."

A third added: "A part of America has died with you tonight. May God grant you peace with your father and your son."

Another added: "And now we’re grieving for you. Crazy how this is the last thing you left for us on Instagram. May you rest in peace."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.