Machine Gun Kelly refuses to say 'mean things' about Taylor Swift after fearing her fanbase

Machine Gun Kelly refused to say anything bad about Taylor Swift following the drop of her hotly anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department.

MGK went head-to-head with Trippie Redd in a recent episode of Hot Ones, who brought up the time the star offered Travis Kelce a million dollars to switch to the Cleveland Browns.

Redd challenged MGK to "burn that bridge" by saying "three mean things" about Swift – to which he understandably turned down.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf**king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase," he hit back.

MGK went on to praise Swift: "Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me and Travis is my bro."





mgk vs. Trippie Redd | Hot Ones Versus www.youtube.com





It comes after Swift's new album received rave reviews from diehard fans – and some not-so-savoury comments from critics including popular music YouTuber Anthony Fantano who failed to give TTPD a rating.

"What number reason am I on for why this album stinks?" he asked viewers, calling the album "sloppy."

"It is uncharacteristically sloppy for Taylor in terms of songwriting execution and what I mean by that is the tracks we're hearing on this record feel not so much like songs, as much as it feels like Taylor is just spilling tea," he said.

"The biggest threat to her public image at this point is actually her.

"While I understand there, of course, will be fans who will be defending this album to the death, admiring how vulnerable and how unfiltered it is, that's also the problem because this album is also very unedited, it's also very unchallenged."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.