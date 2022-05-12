Madonna, 63, has defended her nonfungible token (NFT) that features a 3D model of her vagina.

The pop icon worked with the NFT artist Beeple to create it, which caused some fans to be in shock.

The contents of the NFT include some not-safe-for-work graphics which featured the singer fully nude and giving birth to trees, insects, and butterflies. It even includes a 3D model of her vagina.

Now, the "Like a Virgin" artist is defending the usage of her nude physique in a recent interview she did with Beeple creator Mike Winkelmann.

"On a more existential level, I'm giving birth to art and creativity, and we would be lost without both," she said in a chat shared on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the NFT - which is called "Mother of Creation" - will be given to three charities: National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.

Madonna and the artist also discussed their vision for the artwork and what they wanted to portray.

"I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me," she said. "Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina."

She concluded: "My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity."

On Wednesday, the songstress noted in a statement that the NFT's purpose was to understand "the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman's vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity."

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Madonna's nudity in the NFTs.

"Madonna's latest NFT. If I saw it, you have to too.NFT should stand for NO FKN TACT," one wrote on Twitter.

"What in the hentai is this?" another added.

A third wrote: "Someone revoke her access to the internet already pls."

Someone else simply wrote: "Sorry, but that's one token I don't want to funge."

The "Mother of Creation" auction begins today (11 May) on SuperRare.

