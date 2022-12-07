Margot Robbie has revealed how she snuck in an improvised kiss with Brad Pitt for their upcoming film, Babylon.

The 32-year-old Australian portrays aspiring actress Nellie in 1920s Hollywood, with Manny Torres (Diego Calva) and Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) helping Nellie fulfill her dreams.

During filming, Robbie kissed Pitt, candidly admitting in a recent interview with E! News: "That wasn't in the script – but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

Margot, who starred in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with Pitt, admitted she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to make it happen, saying the kiss scene "was just great".

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" she said. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





BABYLON | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) – Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire www.youtube.com





Director Chazelle was so impressed by the scene that he ended up including it in the film.

"He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works,'" Robbie joked. "I was like, 'Oh, great.'"

The actress also revealed a second kiss while filming for Babylon.

"I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well," the actress said, "but I don't know if that made the cut."

Babylon will hit UK cinemas on January 20 and December 23 in the US.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.