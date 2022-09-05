It looks like Mark Zuckerberg has been putting in the hours in the gym, after his MMA skills were praised by Conor McGregor.

The Meta founder posted a clip of himself sparring with UFC’s Khai Wu and it’s got the attention of the MMA superstar.

Zuckerberg posted the clip showcasing his skills to Instagram and wrote: “One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”

The 38-year-old throws punches and kicks in the video, before wrestling on the floor and showing off some ground moves.

The footage was uploaded shortly before Wu made his UFC debut and loss by unanimous decision against Joshua Dillon over the weekend.





The video didn’t go unnoticed by McGregor, who commented: “Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!”

If he’s impressing McGregor, who is one of the biggest names in the sport, then we guess he must be doing something right.

Zuckerberg has spoken about his love of MMA in the past, most recently during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The CEO managed to impress the UFC star with his sparring Mark Zuckerberg/Getty images

“I really like watching UFC … but I also like doing the sport. It’s because I have a connection to it. Since Covid, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it,” he said.

“MMA is like the perfect thing. Because it’s like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re gonna end up on the bottom.”

The interview also saw concerns about privacy come up, with Zuckerberg speaking about the future of eyeglasses that can record and capture things.

In fact, all it took was 10 seconds for Rogan to shoot down the CEO’s privacy claims about the new project.