Matty Healy's family defend him after apparent Taylor Swift digs

Matty Healy’s family have stepped in to defend the 1975 frontman after Taylor Swift appeared to criticise him on her new albumThe Tortured Poets Department.

The pair seemingly dated briefly last year and many fans are speculating that Healy might also be the subject of a few songs from the album.

Whilst the pair never confirmed their romance, they were seen in public holding hands and kissing, leading fans to believe the two were an item.

Many feel like Healy is referred to on tracks like 'Guilty as a Sin?', 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'The Black Dog' in less than complimentary terms.

Healy has come in for criticism since the tracks were released, but his TV presenter mum Denise Welch has defended him in a new article.

Speaking to MailOnline , Welch said: "She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship [with model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel] so I'm sure he will be focusing on that… we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."

Meanwhile, Swift's eagerly awaited 11th studio album has had fans scrambling to unlock the meaning behind its many cryptic lyrics - including one song that they are convinced is about Kim Kardashian .

On the anthology version of the album there is a song called 'thanK you aIMee.' Already you can see that there is a Kim Kardashian link as the capital letters in the song title spell out the name 'KIM.'

