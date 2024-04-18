Did Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Society' leak early and is it about Matty Healy?

A day before it's set to release, Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department has been leaked online.

Ahead of its April 19th release, all 17 songs off of Swift's new album have allegedly been popping up online as many fans eagerly await the official release.

Mail Online reports that the leak occurred thanks to a Google Drive link that features snippets from the songs.

Swift's 11th studio album is rumoured to focus on her six year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, after their high-profile split in April last year.

However, one lyric leak has sent the internet in frenzy, after rumoured lyrics went viral on Twitter/X, it is not known what song the lyrics are allegedly from.

"You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," the lyrics read. And its raised some eyebrows online.

There is no confirmation that this song is real and some have even speculated that due to the bizarre lyrics that it had been AI-generated. Another track featuring vocals from Post Malone has also surfaced online but again, is yet to be confirmed if it is real.

However, many fans are also speculating that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy might also be the subject of a few songs from the album, after the pair seemingly dated briefly last year.

Whilst the pair never confirmed their romance, they were seen in public holding hands and kissing, leading fans to believe the two were an item. Rumours were fuelled further when both Swift and Healy were on separate tours and both mouthed the phrase, "This is about you, I love you, you know who you are," before performing love songs.

Due to Healy's problematic behaviour throughout his career, fans are speculating that the tracks "Guilty as Sin," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" are about The 1975 frontman.

Swift hasn't confirmed what the album is about, but during her Melbourne show on The Eras Tour she told the crowd the album was a "lifeline" for her.

“It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life,” she told the crowd, “and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

