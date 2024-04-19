Is Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' about Kim Kardashian?

Taylor Swift's eagerly awaited 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department has arrived and fans are already scrambling to unlock the meaning behind its many cryptic lyrics - including one song that they are convinced is about Kim Kardashian.

On the anthology version of the album there is a song called 'thanK you aIMee.' Already you can see that there is a Kim Kardashian link as the capital letters in the song title spell out the name 'KIM.'

The song itself focuses on a seemingly fictional story of a feud that Swift had with a woman called Aimee from her home town who appeared to be something of a bully who ended up being celebrated.

In the chorus for the tune, Swift sings: "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin'

Swifties on the lyric analysis website Geniustheorised this as meaning: "Kim Kardashian’s attempt to ruin Taylor’s career during the phone scandal backfired on her and boosted Taylor to an even higher level of fame."

Famously in 2016, Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West released a song called 'Famous' which took a very direct pop at Taylor Swift, which Kardashian claimed the singer agreed to and even released audio of a phone call where she gave it the OK.

Back to the new song another telling lyric which has raised eyebrows is: "And one day, your kid comes home singin'

A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

On Genius, it claims: "This is likely a reference to North West having posted a tik tok dancing to a Taylor Swift song."

This is a nod to a TikTok which Kardashian's daughter North West shared of her and her mother dancing to Swift's song 'Shake it Off.'





As you can imagine, the song has sparked dozens of memes from Swift fans.

















It's not obvious why Swift has reignited this feud with Kardashian as the two did appear to have started to build bridges in recent years.

Kardashian's SKIMS brand had recruited numerous people associated with Swift such as Brittany Mahomes and Sabrina Carpenter.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking







