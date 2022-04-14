Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are famed for their public displays of affection – but things soon turned sour on Sunday when Fox clearly wasn't feeling it.

In a viral clip making rounds on social media, the Transformers actress was preparing to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.

Fox looked visibly irritated as MGK – real name Colson Baker – put his hands on her waist and went in for a kiss. However, it appeared as though the actress snubbed the PDA and moved her face away from her fiancé.

She then proceeded to the red carpet, leaving MGK alone, awkwardly laughing and sipping his wine.

Fans soon inundated the Instagram footage with thousands of comments.

One said, "Oh, she was upset, upset (sic)," while another suggested: "She wanted nothing to do with him lol."

A third joked: "Honeymoon period is over, reality sets in."

The couple followed in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps and got engaged earlier this year.

Fox took to Instagram with what started as a sentimental post, explaining that the proposal took place under a banyan tree where they first started their relationship two years ago.

In an interview with Vogue, MGK revealed more to the engagement ring than met the eye.

The emerald and diamond combination of stones is “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

He explained that despite the stunning design, "the bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

