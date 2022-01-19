Love hurts.

In a new interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that there's more to the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox than meets the eye.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously gave fans a glimpse at the engagement ring in a video on his Instagram.

He explained that he designed it with Stephen Webster to feature both an emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and a diamond, his birthstone. The gorgeous combination of stones is “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

While the concept of the ring is unique in and of itself, Colson revealed to Vogue that the ring’s bands are not solely for decorative purposes, and instead, symbolize a much stronger bond.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” Baker explained.

“So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

When it came to sharing the news of their engagement with the world, MGK shared that the couple decided to do so in an effort to “control the narrative."

.“As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘Whoa!’” he told the media outlet.

“But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Baker and Fox have made their unusual connection known in a variety of ways. From wearing each other's blood in a necklace to chaining themselves by their fingernails to even going as far as actually drinking each other's blood after their engagement; their relationship always manages to blow our minds.

If their dating life is any indicator, we're willing to bet their wedding will be the spectacle of the year.