Meghan Markle revealed that she is speaking to legendary singer Mariah Carey on the second episode of her new podcast Archetypes, which is set to be released next week.

In the first episode of the podcast, titled "The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams," the Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke to her long-time friend and tennis star about the double standards women encounter when labelled "ambitious."

The royal mother-of-two also went on to say that Carey will be her guest next week.

It is unknown if Markle had ever met the singer before the episode was recorded.

It was also revealed that upcoming guests during the 12-part podcast by the Duchess will include actresses Mindy Kaling and Margaret Cho, as well as comedian Amanda Seales, to name a few.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I can't wait to chat with you again next week when we hear from the one and only… Mariah Carey!" Markle said at the end of the first episode released today (23 August).

Many of Markle's future guests could be heard chatting in a teaser ahead of the series launch.

One of those who could be heard was Kaling.

The Mindy Project actress is good friends and works with one of Markle's best friends, Daniel Martin, a make-up artist for both women.

"I often feel when I'm asked about imposter syndrome, where I just want to say, I think I'm supposed to say yes, but the answer's no because if I didn't think I could do this job at this point, I have to be like clinically unconfident," Kaling said,

Markle will also speak with Seales, who had previously said that the Duchess should have "done her research" before joining the royal family.

Archetypes, which Markle hosts, will speak to experts, historians, and women who have experienced being typecast in particular boxes.

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place," Markle said in the trailer for the Archewell Audio project.

In 2020, Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around £18m.

The couple said that Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds community through shared experience, narratives, and values."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

