Someone wasn't a fan of Michael Rapaport ranting, and they put an end to it in the form of a snowball thrown at his face.

Rapaport was struck in the back of the head with a snowball by one passerby amid the True Romance star's ongoing rant about cancel culture on his Instagram live. The actor, who frequently complains about other issues such as shoplifting and rising crime in NYC, caught the moment while recording.

"Some a$$hole threw a snowball at me while I was in the middle of my rant. Does anyone know who this is? I’m very upset by this," he captioned the video.

In the video, the 51-year-old slammed those who are criticizing Whoopi Goldberg's recent inflammatory comments about the Holocaust on The View, which led to her being subsequently suspended.

"You know, this whole cr*p with this cancel culture and the...," Rapaport says before the unexpected snowball thrown cuts him off. The screen then turns white due to the snow while a man can be heard saying, "Shut up, Shut the f**k up. Nobody wants to hear it."

The man adds: "You’ve been talking all f**king week . We don’t care what you have to say. Just stop talking." To which Rapaport responds: "You got me right in my f**king head, a**hole. D*mn it."

As of now, it's unclear whether the incident was staged or not. Some people online have suspected that the person who threw the snowball might be Rapaport's friend Bill Burr.

The video comes less than one week after he captured someone robbing from his local Rite Aid on the Upper East Side on Sunday, January 30.

The Rite Aid store is scheduled to close on February 15 due in part to a recent rise in theft, to which Rapaport blames New York's lenient bail reform.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.