Miriam Margolyes tells Harry Potter fans to "f*****g well grow up"

Miriam Margoyles, who's never short of giving an opinion or having a juicy story or two, has told Harry Potter fans to 'f*****g grow up'.

The English-Australian actor played the character of Professor Sprout, who appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

The 82-year-old BAFTA Award winner's role is probably best known for when she teaches a Herbology class in the Chamber of Secrets, showing the then second-year students of Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger among others how to re-pot mandrakes, which in the series is a magical plant.

When she pulls one out from its pot, it starts to screech loudly and one of the characters, Neville Longbottom, faints while another bites Draco Malfoy's finger.

But speaking to New Zealand journalist Hilary Barry for 1 News, she said that fans of the world-famous series need to 'f*****g grow up'.

In a viral clip shared on X / Twitter, Miriam said: "I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now.

"It was 25 years ago and it's for children, I think it's for children but they get stuck in it.

"I do cameos and people say 'oh, I'm having a Harry Potter themed wedding' and I think, gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?

"I can't even think about it - no, Harry Potter is wonderful and I'm very grateful to it but it's over."

On that shared post, it got a number of users debating what she had said.









