MrBeast responds to being 'cancelled' over accusation that 'makes no sense'

YouTuber MrBeast has responded to the backlash after reports that he has bought almost all the houses on one street for his staff and family to live in.

Earlier this month, it was reported that MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, had purchased multiple homes on one street in a cul de sac in North Carolina, close to where he grew up.

In response to the news, MrBeast has been on the receiving end of some backlash as some accuse him of being a “culty”.

One person tweeted, “That sounds very culty lol”. Someone else argued, “The next Jonestown will happen here”.

Another pointed out: “Imagine losing your job and your house on the same day. That’s what company towns are. Your employer owns every aspect of your life.”

“What a nice man, surely a CEO buying homes and creating neighborhoods for their employee's families has no historical relevance or background at all,” someone else said.

It seems MrBeast saw some of the criticism and defended himself for getting “cancelled” over a good deed.

He replied: “Only I could get canceled for giving people a place to live with no strings attached..

“All these company town tweets make no sense, I was just helping some people.”

Some of MrBeast’s fans also came to his defence. One person argued: “This man could solve world hunger and Twitter would still cry about it.”

Another said: “They really scraping at the bottom of the barrel to cancel this man.”

