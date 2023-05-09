MrBeast buys entire street of houses for his staff to live in

YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast has been quietly buying up properties in a neighbourhood in Greenville, North Carolina for his employees.

MrBeast, who real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has built a huge online following beginning his career by sharing gaming content.

Now the 25-year-old has 151 million subscribers and regularly shares content of him using and sharing his massive wealth of $54 million to help others, including spending $3 million for 1,000 people in the deaf community to get hearing aids.

According to the New York Post, MrBeast’s employees are just some of the people who will benefit as the publication reports the YouTuber purchased “five modest and separate homes in the area he grew up in”, concentrated in one cul-de-sac.

MrBeast purchased the first house on the street in 2018 for around $320,000. Despite his wealth, it appears the YouTuber has shunned the luxury Hollywood lifestyle he could easily afford, living a more modest lifestyle in his North Carolina home.





According to the New York Post, there is just one house on the street that MrBeast doesn’t own, with neighbours potentially attributing it to the fact that the resident’s children have not yet finished school.

Aaron Bowden, who sold his house to MrBeast last year, explained: “My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why anyone would have held out — its the best school districts in the area, and they have kids in school.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t know anything for a fact because I don’t walk in their shoes, but they may change their minds when their kids are out of high school and off to college.”

Bowden had lived in his home since 2016 and said he negotiated with the YouTuber, explaining: “We negotiated back and forth and it had to be worth my while. And he wasn’t gonna buy it if it wasn’t worth his while.”

MrBeast’s former neighbour also explained that he had made it known it was his intention to move his family and employees into the homes he was purchasing.

