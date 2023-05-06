People are obsessing over the man with the mullet and moustache at the coronation

Eagle-eyed social media spectators of King Charles III's coronation couldn't take their eyes off one guest, leaving them wondering who it was.

The grey-haired man was sporting a mullet and moustache while sitting alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber. His look was completed with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Almost immediately, viewers turned to Twitter, asking who the mysterious "cool" man was, with one joking: "Meghan, you’re not fooling us…"

Sadly it wasn't her as earlier this month, the palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The man is, of course, Sir Karl Jenkins, composer and instrumentalist.

The 79-year-old composed a piece for Charles' coronation titled 'Tros y Garreg', translating to 'Crossing the Stone'.

"I am very honoured. It obviously sums up Welsh culture - the harp - and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music," he told the BBC ahead of the event.



"I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it otherwise he wouldn't have asked me."

He spoke about the late Queen's 1953 coronation, saying: "We had one of the first TV screens in the street, in the village I guess...12in (30cm) screen, two rows of friends and neighbours watching."

