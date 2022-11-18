Twitter has become somewhat of a different place following Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase less than a month ago.

From fears of misinformation and fake tweets impersonating big companies as a result of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, a lot has gone down.

And now, there’s even the threat that this might be the end of the bird app.

With the potential disappearance of the app, many people are sharing posts, indicating that it might be their last on the platform, including golf Influencer Paige Spiranac.

She took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself dressed in a festive gingerbread top, baring her cleavage for the last time amid the chaos.

“Here’s my cleavage for the last time on Twitter if it shuts down,” Spiranac’s caption read before she shared a link to her website so fans can rest assured, and sign up “so you don’t miss anything.”

The 2022 Maxim Hot 100 cover star’s tweet came following Musk’s recent firings of half of the 7,500 engineers and other employees.

On Thursday (17 October), there was a slew of walkouts after the tech billionaire gave the remaining employees the ultimatum of delving into the “hardcore” work environment or resigning with severance pay.

The hashtags “#RIPTwitter” and “Goodbye Twitter” also trended on the platform, causing people to wonder.

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco were also said to be closed until Monday.

And among those that lost their jobs, close to 80 per cent were the engineering staff.

With more engineers now reportedly breaking up with the social media platform, there are still questions about who will be left to fix issues and outages that may occur.

