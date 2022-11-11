Twitter Blue allowing anyone to be verified went as wrong as you'd imagine

Since Twitter Blue launched verification for every account, a number of parody accounts of celebrities and companies that seemingly have a blue tick have been popping up - and causing chaos.

The spoof accounts are even circulating fake news, which when users are quickly scrolling their feeds, seems realistic on the surface.

A fake account of LeBron James shook basketball fans when the player "requested a transfer", and parodies of politicians such as George Bush have been making 9/11 jokes on the platform.

Twitter Blue costs $8.99 to subscribe.

